Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:12 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:35 p.m.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says India intends to set up a laboratory in Iran so that Indians there can be tested for possible exposure to coronavirus before being brought back. 3:34 p.m.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad. 3:31p.m.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar says the government is proactively engaged in dealing with coronavirus, and the PM is monitoring the situation every day. Javadekar says over 6 lakh people have been screened at 21 airports for coronavirus.

2:53 p.m. A report by IDFC Mutual Fund says the RBI needs to find room for more rate cuts to deal with the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

2:38 p.m. Chinese officials say a total of 75 inbound passengers in China have tested positive for coronavirus out of the 6,700 travelers who showed possible symptoms of the disease.

2: 36 p.m. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says efforts are on to check and screen 88 people who came in contact with the Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus.

Kejriwal says a task force headed by him has been formed to tackle the situation emerging from the coronavirus infection and there is no need to panic. 1:41 p.m.

Gujarat Health Department says none of the 1,582 people kept under observation after returning from coronavirus-hit countries has so far been found to be infected by the potentially deadly virus. 1:34 p.m.

Home Minister Amit Shah says the country is well prepared to contain the spread of coronavirus. Shah says he will not participate in 'Holi Milan' function in the wake of the reports of the outbreak of the virus in different places.

1:26 p.m. Rajasthan government directs officials to take public health measures in the places visited by the group of Italian tourists who have tested positive for coronavirus.

12.40 p.m. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says there are a total of 28 coronavirus cases in India; 1 in Delhi, 6 in Agra, 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver, 1 in Telangana and 3 in Kerala. Vardhan says he met with Delhi's health minister, corporation officials and urged them to augment facilities of isolation wards in hospitals: Health Min on COVID-19.

The minister says the 6 novel coronavirus cases in Agra are relatives of Delhi-based man who tested positive earlier. Vardhan says all international passengers are to be screened for novel Coronavirus symptoms.

12.36 p.m The Telangana government says it has decided to undertake various measures, including a campaign to promote cleanliness in public transport, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. 12.28 p.m.

Odisha government issues dos and don'ts asking people to avoid hugging, shaking hands while greeting and keeping their workplace clean to ward off novel coronavirus infection 12.25 pm. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example, BJP president J P Nadda said he will not celebrate Holi or hold any Holi Milan function given the coronavirus outbreak.

11.50 a.m. Tech giant Intel says one of its employees in Bengaluru "potentially been exposed" to coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.

11.40 a.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has decided not to participate in any 'Holi Milan' program as experts have advised that mass gatherings be reduced to avoid the spread of the disease. 11.01 a.m. Amazon confirms that an employee who works in the internet giant's home city of Seattle in the United States has been quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. 10.00 a.m.

Karnataka Health Minister B Srirumulu appeals to people not to pay heed to rumors about novel coronavirus. 9.30 a.m.

World Bank unveils USD 12 billion aid package to provide fast-track funds to help countries combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. 9.12 a.m.

Coronavirus infections show signs of receding in China with 38 new fatalities, taking a total number of deaths to 2,981, say, Chinese officials. 7.40 a.m.

Singapore minister warns of spikes in novel coronavirus cases in his country with two new cases of the fast-spreading disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Super Tuesday triumph for Biden sets up one-on-one battle against Sanders

A resurgent Joe Biden rolled to victories across the South, Midwest, and New England on the biggest day of voting in the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination campaign, setting up a one-on-one battle against Bernie Sanders who was leading...

Cabinet approves Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Companies Second Amendment Bill, 2019 to amend the Companies Act, 2013. The Bill would remove criminality under the Act in case of defaults which can be det...

AIBA postpones Congress in Budapest due to coronavirus outbreak

The International Boxing Association AIBA on Wednesday postponed its annual congress in Budapest by three months to June, citing the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world. The decision, prompted by a request from the Hungarian Boxing ...

AOC Launches B2 Series With Borderless Experience

- Immerse in a visually enhanced experience that enables one to work freer NEW DELHI, March 4, 2020 PRNewswire -- TPV Technology has recently announced the availability of an all new range of borderless AOC monitors available in a sleek ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020