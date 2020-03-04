Won't let Parliament function till debate on Delhi riots is allowed: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said it will not let Parliament function till a debate on Delhi riots is allowed in both the houses. The party has been demanding that the issue of communal riots in Delhi be debated in Parliament and proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted over the issue.

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party has been demanding that there should be a discussion in Parliament on the recent riots in the national capital. "The government should accept its responsibility and the perpetrators of the violence should be punished. We have been asking the government repeatedly to debate on the issue," he said.

The government has said that the matter will be taken up after Holi, but the opposition is of the view that an important matter like this cannot wait. "Today also, we protested inside the House. Till the time a debate on Delhi riots is allowed in Parliament, our protest both inside and outside will continue," Chowdhury told reporters outside Parliament.

Congress spokesperson Syed Naseer Hussain alleged the government is not ready to fix accountability in the "state-sponsored" riots. "Neither the prime minister nor the home minister is willing to give an answer. We have repeatedly called for a debate on the issue and after that we will allow the House to function normally. But the government is not showing seriousness," he said.

"All opposition parties have consensus that till a discussion on Delhi riots is allowed, we will not let Parliament function," he said..

