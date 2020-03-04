Left Menu
Govt working proactively to deal with coronavirus, PM monitoring situation daily: Javadekar

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-03-2020 17:05 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 17:05 IST
Over six lakh people have been screened for novel coronavirus at 21 airports, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, asserting that the government is proactively engaged in dealing with the major health concern with Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitoring the situation daily. Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, the information and broadcasting minister said more than 10 lakh incoming people at India's open borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar have been screened as well.

While only the virology institute based in Pune was fit for conducting tests for coronavirus, the government has now set up 15 more labs and is in the process of establishing 19 additional centres, he said. "The government is proactively engaged in dealing with coronavirus. The Prime Minister is monitoring the situation daily," he said.

India has also suspended visa-on-arrival facility for a few countries, Javadekar said. India so far has reported 28 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus which includes 16 Italians, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said while announcing that all international passengers, and not just those from the 12 countries listed earlier, will henceforth be screened at the airports for the disease..

