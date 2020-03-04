Left Menu
Violence over CAA unnecessary, says Karnataka CM

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:44 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday termed the violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as unnecessary when Parliament had already passed it. "The law passed by Parliament has its own value in democracy. Knowing well about the importance of law passed by parliament, I feel the CAA (and NRC) related violence is unnecessary," he said.

Participating in a special discussion on the Indian constitution in the Karnataka Assembly, the chief minister said there is a special place to protest in democracy but the law passed by parliament must also be respected. "The laws passed by parliament has its own significance," Yediyurappa said.

Amid fears being expressed in some quarters that the constitution may be "changed", Yediyurappa said such apprehensions are baseless and have no meaning to it. "It is not possible to change the constitution. It cannot be done," the chief minister said.

He also expressed his concern over poverty in society and plight of farmers even after 70 years of independence. Yediyurappa also called upon public representatives to spend the grants for the benefit of poor people.

The chief minister also highlighted the plight of women who are afraid of travelling at night due to increasing incidences of crime..

