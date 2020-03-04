Left Menu
Development News Edition

President meets with SANEF to respond to some pressing issues

Public sector wage bill talks are ongoing – President Ramaphosa

President meets with SANEF to respond to some pressing issues
The President made these remarks at a meeting with the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says talks are ongoing on ways to curb the public sector wage bill, which is the government's greatest expenditure.

"These are trying and testing times. We are not saying everybody's salary [must] be cut in half. We are saying it is the rate of the increase that we should look at once again," he said.

The President made these remarks at a meeting with the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) on Tuesday.

SANEF is a non-profit organization, whose members are editors, senior journalists and journalism trainers from all areas of the South African media.

The President met with SANEF to respond to some of the pressing issues facing the country.

President Ramaphosa's remarks follow Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's announcement that the government will adjust the wage bill by about R160 billion over the medium-term, with the aim of saving R37.8 billion in the next financial year.

Mboweni made the announcement during his Budget Speech in February.

Following the Minister's remarks, labor unions expressed concern and highlighted other avenues to curb the government's expenditure and debt.

"The interesting thing is that there has not been a complete rejection of talking about this. The unions have said this was [their] understanding but [they] are willing to talk, and the talks are now going to ensue.

"Indeed, the wage bill is really the greatest expenditure. Unions have also been really proactive, which is what I have appreciated. They don't want to be the sacrificial lamb and they have said there are a number of other areas where we can look at savings," said the President.

Labor union Cosatu highlighted corruption and wasteful expenditure as possible areas for the government to realise savings.

To this end, President Ramaphosa said work is underway to look at various ways to curb spending.

"We have actually developed a huge annexure of looking at a variety of savings, including reducing international travel and getting people who often travel business class to travel economy class," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok parent ByteDance woos India's Gen Z with Resso

ByteDance, which runs short-video platform TikTok, has launched a new music streaming service Resso to take on competitors like Gaana, JioSaavn and Spotify in the Indian market. Resso, which calls itself the worlds first social music stream...

Revenue from dos Santos' shares in EuroBic likely to be frozen, central bank governor says

Portugals judicial authorities are likely to freeze the revenue from the sale of Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos 42.5 stake in EuroBic, the countrys central bank governor Carlos Costa said on Wednesday. The small Portuguese lender c...

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least nine states in a strong showing on Super Tuesday while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California. With partial results in from all 14 Super Tuesday states an...

Prasa CRES to make payment of R22m for Cape Town by 15 March

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa says it is negotiating with the City of Cape Town regarding payments for services to Prasa Corporate Real Estate Solutions CRES.Prasa CRES is a division of Prasa, which was established to mana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020