2,575 rape cases reported in Chhattisgarh in 13 months

As many as 2,575 rape cases were registered in Chhattisgarh from January 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020, maximum of them in Raipur district, the state Assembly was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question by the BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said 17,009 cases of dacoity, rape, theft, murder and loot were registered in the state during this 13-month period.

Maximum number of rape cases were reported in Raipur district (301), followed by Raigarh (196), Bilaspur (144), Surguja (139), Surajpur (132), Jashpur (123), Balodabazar (123) Bastar (115), Korea (114), Balrampur (112) and Korba (102), he said. During the same period, 984 cases of murder, 475 cases of loot, 12,913 cases of theft and 62 cases of dacoity were registered, he said..

