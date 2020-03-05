Member asks question wearing mask in LS

Navneet Ravi Rana, an independent member from Maharashtra, on Thursday asked a question in Lok Sabha wearing a mask. With cases of coronavirus being reported in the country, many people have started wearing masks as a precaution to ward off infection.

During the Question Hour, Rana asked a question about power supply wearing a mask. She represents Amravati constituency in Maharashtra.

The proceedings were later adjourned till noon, amid ruckus over Delhi violence..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

