Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six properties in Western Cape released for GBV victims

The six properties in the Western Cape area in the Garden Route, West Coast, and Central Karoo Districts, while the two Gauteng properties are in the City of Johannesburg Metro Region. 

Six properties in Western Cape released for GBV victims
De Lille said the aim is to avail safe houses across the country to help abused women. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has released six State-owned properties to provide shelter and empowerment services for domestic abuse victims in the Western Cape.

The development follows the handover of the first four such properties in Pretoria last year.

The provision of shelter is part of the government's efforts to respond to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), underpinned and guided by President Cyril Ramaphosa's Emergency Response Plan (Five-Point Plan) and the Khawuleza District Model. These plans are aimed at curbing GBVF and speeding up service delivery, respectively.

At a briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu announced that an additional six properties are being made available in the Western Cape, including two in Gauteng, to be used as safe havens for women and children who are victims of abuse.

The six properties in the Western Cape area in the Garden Route, West Coast, and Central Karoo Districts, while the two Gauteng properties are in the City of Johannesburg Metro Region.

De Lille said the aim is to avail safe houses across the country to help abused women.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) will be responsible for the maintenance and repairs of the buildings, while Social Development will provide empowerment programs to help the women at the shelters.

Services to be rendered at the centers will include psychosocial support, healthcare, and legal services. The centers will be open and accessible 24 hours, seven days a week.

"Hopefully by providing all these safe houses, as government, we can go beyond just talking about rapid response to GBV. Knowing the situations that women [find themselves in] in these relationships, we are able to at least come forward and offer [shelter]," De Lille said.

Staffing the shelters

To date, Public Works and Infrastructure has recruited a total of 319 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers, including 254 participants in 19 district municipalities and 65 participants in five metros.

"The participants have been contracted by 37 NPOs across the country, which have provided the EPWP workers with victim empowerment training before deployment, to ensure they are better equipped to help survivors of GBV," De Lille said.

Services rendered by the workers include GBVF community dialogues, counseling services to survivors and their families, referrals for professional work services, health services and law enforcement (referrals to the police).

State buildings to advertise GBV messages

Meanwhile, De Lille said her department will put up billboards on all State-owned buildings advertising GBV prevention and response messages.

"We have put up the first billboard together with [Minister] Zulu in Pretoria last year. Two weeks from now, we will put on up at Manenberg Police Station, where a local artist will [design] anti-GBV art," De Lille said.

Moving beyond the pain

Zulu said empowering victims to take care of themselves was a crucial move.

"It is our responsibility to empower them by creating a conducive environment for them so that they can make the decision to [leave]. During the 365 days of Activism for no Violence against Women and Children, which has been declared, we need to take concrete action.

"We have people who walk around wounded, and as the department, we believe that we must get to the root cause of it," Zulu said.

She called on other departments to play their part in dealing with the issues of violence against women and children. She said the use of GBV billboards sent an important message to the whole of society.

"As the department, we have the mandate to provide a lifeline to survivors when they take a bold decision to leave abusive relationships," Zulu said.

The Minister also commended De Lille's commitment to work jointly with Social Development to identify other facilities that can be utilized by provincial departments and civil society organisations in other provinces to render victim empowerment services throughout the country.

"We have committed to work with speed to ensure that these centers become operational before the end of the coming financial year, in recognition of the seriousness and urgency of the need to address GBVF. We are investing in expanding victim empowerment services across South Africa," Zulu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC seen backing large oil cut, still awaiting Russia - sources

OPEC ministers will likely approve a significant oil production cut at their meeting on Thursday but they are still waiting for agreement from Russia, two OPEC sources told Reuters.The sources said they anticipated the meeting in Vienna on ...

Paper and pulp industry able to reduce water consumption by half: NWM Director

The Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation WR, RD GR, Government of India, Shri U.P. Singh, has called upon the industry to adopt the Corporate Water Responsibility CWR as part of the Corporate Soci...

Afghan political rivals divided over release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners

Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis main political rival supports a Taliban demand for the release of thousands of their prisoners before they will take part in peace talks with the government, his spokesman said on Thursday.A dispute over the p...

N.Korea's Kim sends 'get well soon' wishes for South's coronavirus battle

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter expressing hope for South Korea to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-ins office said on Thursday, as the South battles the biggest epidemic of the disease outside China. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020