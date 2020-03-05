Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoFPI facilitates investments worth Rs. 707 Crore: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

The Government through the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is making all efforts to encourage investments in the business.

MoFPI facilitates investments worth Rs. 707 Crore: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
IMAC approved 8 projects spread over eight districts of Tamil Nadu under the cluster scheme worth 230 Crore rupees in the meeting held on 4th March 2020.  Image Credit: Photo Credit : @HarsimratBadal_

10 projects worth rupees 301.54 Crorerupees with a total grant-in-aid of 67.29 Cr were sanctioned in a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) held under the Chairpersonship of Union Food Processing Industries Minister Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal in New Delhi. The projects were sanctioned under the 'Agro Processing Cluster Scheme' of Kisan Sampada Yojana of MoFPI. These projects are likely to generate employment for ten thousand people and benefit nearly forty thousand farmers.

Union FPI Minister said that in the last 15 days, MoFPI has facilitated investments worth 707 Crore rupees. The Government through the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is making all efforts to encourage investments in the business. 100 percent FDI is permitted under the automatic route in Food Processing Industries and 100 percent FDI is allowed through the approval route for trading including e-commerce in respect of food products manufacture and/or produced in India. 100 percent Income Tax exemption from profit derived from activities such as post-harvest value addition to agriculture by FPO's having annual turnover up to Rs.100 crores.

IMAC approved 8 projects spread over eight districts of Tamil Nadu under the cluster scheme worth 230 Crore rupees in the meeting held on 4th March 2020. These projects envisage the creation of direct and indirect employment for persons along with employment opportunities in rural areas to be the focus area. These projects are likely to generate employment for around 8000 people and benefit 32000 farmers in that region.

The Ministry expressed satisfaction overprotective approach of the Tamil Nadu Government in the Food Processing sector as the state has its own dedicated Food Processing policy, policy on FPO's, contract farming, etc, to encourage setting up of food processing industries by agro-entrepreneurs, availing financial assistance from Union government.

The scheme aims at the development of modern infrastructure and common facilities to encourage a group of entrepreneurs to set up food processing units based on a cluster approach by linking groups of producers/ farmers to the processors and markets through the well-equipped supply chain with modern infrastructure. The units are set up simultaneously along with the creation of common infrastructure.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

Turkey is deploying 1,000 special police forces along its border with Greece on Thursday to halt the pushback of migrants towards its territory, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, adding that 164 migrants had been wounded by Greek autho...

OPEC seen backing big oil output cut, but awaits Russian support

OPEC ministers are expected to approve on Thursday the outlines of a deal for a significant cut in oil production to shore up prices hammered by the coronavirus outbreak but they are still waiting for Russia to indicate whether it will back...

BBVA moves up to 100 trading floor employees out of Madrid due to coronavirus

Spains BBVA has transferred up to 100 staff from its trading floor at its Madrid headquarters to a different location outside the city as part of its contingency plan to protect operations against a potential spread of the coronavirus.BBVA ...

Biden's comeback leaves Sanders little time to expand appeal

After losing the momentum in the Democratic presidential race, Bernie Sanders has work to do - and little time to do it - to build the multiracial, multigenerational movement he says will propel him to victory over President Donald Trump in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020