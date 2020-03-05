Cong MLA seeks anti-coronavirus measures in Assembly buildings

Congress MLA in Telangana T Jayaprakash Reddy on Wednesday urged the state governmentto take appropriate preventive measures against coronavirus in the legislature complex during the Budget session beginning on March 6. Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, said the government has already taken several precautionary measures vis-a-vis the virus.

Withthe Budget session beginning on Friday, appropriate steps should be taken in the assembly buildings also, Reddy said in a press release. Telangana has reported one positive case of COVID-19 as on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, various government agencies in the state have initiated special sanitization campaigns on their respective premises. City police commissionerAnjaniKumarstressed the need for improving cleanliness and hygiene at all police stations.

"Let us improve on cleanliness and hygiene on all our premises. City police officers are requested to set example of cleanliness and hygiene at all station. Assistant commissioners must visit each of the police stations and ensure this. Deputy commissioners may make suprise visits. Let us make Hyderbad safe and healthy," Kumar said in a tweet.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and the state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have also taken up sanitization measures in the interiors of the Metro trains and the RTC buses respectively. Meanwhile, state Health Minister E Rajender inaugurated the distribution of homeopathic medicines taken up by the state governments Department of Ayushas a prophylactic medicine for coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.