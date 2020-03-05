Left Menu
Maha: 3 killed, eight injured in steel plant mishap

  • Jalna
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:25 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:25 IST
Three workerswere killedand eight others severely injured when molten iron fell on them at a steel plant in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Om Sai Steel plant at around 4 pm when molten iron from a large furnace fell on the workers, an district superintendent of police S Chaitanya said.

While three workers were instantly charred to death, eight sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to a private hospital, he said. The Chandanzira police are in the process of registering a case and further probe is underway, he added.

