Maha budget: World-class aquarium proposed in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:31 IST
The annual budget presented by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed creation of a world-class aquarium in Mumbai, which would be a part of an international standard tourism complex. In December last year, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed the officials of the Tourism Department to chalk out a plan to build a world-class aquarium in Mumbai.

"An international standard tourism complex would come up on the Worli Dairy land with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. An international standard aquarium will be built there," Pawar said while presenting his budget in the Legislative Assembly. Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's maiden budget in the Lower House.

He announced an outlay of Rs 1,400 crore for the Department of Tourism. Aaditya Thackeray, son of the chief minister, is the state Tourism and Environment Minister. Pawar also announced creation of a special fund to combat global warming and climate change, the issues over which Aaditya Thackeray has time and again expressed concerns.

Pawar said several pilgrimage spots in the state, including Mahurgad in Nanded district, Parli Vaijanath, Aundha Nagnath, Narsi Namdev in Hingoli district, ancient Shiva temple in Ambarnath and Hazrat Khwaja Shamna Mira Dargah in Miraj, would be developed. For the development of popular tourist destinations, such as Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani Rs 100 crore have been set aside in the budget.

The government also set aside Rs 55 crore for the diamond jubilee celebrations of the state, which was formed on May 1, 1960. Besides, Rs 25 crore have been allocated for the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

The budget also increased the MLA fund from Rs 2 crore (declared in 2011) to Rs 3 crore. Pawar said the move is aimed at enabling the elected representatives to spend more in their constituencies..

