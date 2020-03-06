MP: Rape accused held for drowning 22-month-old daughter

A man was arrested on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for allegedly killing his 22-month-old daughter in January as she was unwell for a long time, a senior official said. Superintendent of Police Amit Singh identified the accused as Sudarshan Valmik (39), a resident of Bhairav Nagar here who was arrested earlier in a rape case, and the victim as Devika.

"Valmik was upset that Devika was unwell for a long time. On the intervening night of January 16-17, he tied a 15 kilogram stone to the toddler's body and threw her in a well. He, on January 17, lodged a missing person complaint with Tilwara police station," the SP said.

"During probe, we found some bricks missing from a wall of the house, which aroused suspicion about the child being kidnapped, after which we started questioning Valmik. The child's decomposed body was found in the well on February 26," he said.

Police investigations found Valmik was an accused in a rape case filed earlier in Bhedaghat police station here, he added. "Valmik believed the child was not his. He also threatened his pregnant wife not to reveal how the child died.

He was booked for abduction, murder and causing disappearance of evidence," the official informed..

