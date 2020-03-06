MP cabinet nod to form trust for 'Ram Van Gaman Path' project

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Friday gave its approval to constitute a trust under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Kamal Nath for the project of constructing 'Ram Van Gaman Path', a route taken by Lord Ram during his 14-year exile. The decision to form the trust was taken by the cabinet at its meeting chaired by the chief minister, state Public Relations Minister P C Sharma told reporters.

The 'Ram Van Gaman Path' project seeks to retrace the route believed to have been taken by Lord Ram on his way to the exile. It is proposed to be constructed from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak. State chief secretary will be its member, the minister said.

The trust will also have other members. However, their umber was not specified. The cabinet also gave its nod for the purchase of 1,320 MW power on the basis of competitive bidding process from M/s Adani Power at the rate of Rs 4.79 per unit for the year 2026-27 as per the long-term power purchase guidelines, the minister informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.