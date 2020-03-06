Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha budget: Aaditya hails allotment for tourism, environment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:17 IST
Maha budget: Aaditya hails allotment for tourism, environment

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday praised the 2020-21 budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar saying it will boost growth. He thanked Pawar, also the state's finance minister, for allotting Rs 1400 crore to the tourism and cultural department.

"The budget is for all sections of society of Maharashtra. It is a practical budget which will give boost to the development of the state," an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying. He said the announcement of setting up tourism complex and aquarium of international standards in Worli, his Assembly constituency, will encourage tourism.

Creation of a green fund will help tackle climate change, Thackeray added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers discover unfixable security flaw in Intel chips

Security researchers have uncovered a vulnerability in Intel chips which could potentially allow compromise at the hardware level. Researchers at Positive Technologies revealed that the vulnerability in the ROM of the Intel Converged Securi...

One civilian killed, another injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

A civilian was killed and another injured in a grenade attack on a police party here on Friday, police said. Unidentified militants hurled a grenade on the police naka party outside police station MR Gunj this evening, a police official sai...

Naidu slams attempts by some international agencies to 'interfere' in India's internal matters

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday decried attempts by certain international agencies and bodies to interfere in Indias internal affairs and described their actions as unwarranted. Interacting with a group of students at his residenc...

Kamal Nath's govt will be in crisis if it ignores or disrespects Scindia: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh Labour Department Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that the state government will face a crisis if it ignores or disrespects party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Kamal Nath ji ki sarkar ko sankat tab hoga jab humare neta Jy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020