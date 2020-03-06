Maha budget: Aaditya hails allotment for tourism, environment

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday praised the 2020-21 budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar saying it will boost growth. He thanked Pawar, also the state's finance minister, for allotting Rs 1400 crore to the tourism and cultural department.

"The budget is for all sections of society of Maharashtra. It is a practical budget which will give boost to the development of the state," an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying. He said the announcement of setting up tourism complex and aquarium of international standards in Worli, his Assembly constituency, will encourage tourism.

Creation of a green fund will help tackle climate change, Thackeray added..

