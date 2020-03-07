Narkanda receives fresh snowfall

Narkanda, a town in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday received fresh snowfall. The popular tourist destination, situated in the Shimla district, was covered in a thick blanket of snow.

Shimla district is experiencing snowfall, hail and rainfall at Kufri, Fagu, Narkanda, Khadapathar and areas of Chaupal from the past three days rendering roads slippery. According to India Meteorological Department, the district will witness partly cloudy sky and thunderstorm in coming days.

The minimum temperature will fluctuate between 1 to 4 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 12 to 15 degree Celsius. Earlier on Friday, the deep snow on the roads restricted movement of cars. People had been advised to drive cautiously as slippery conditions might exist on roads in higher reaches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

