2 engineering students go missing in Bihar's Bhagalpur during swim in Ganges

Two engineering students who had gone for a swim in the Ganga river went missing on Saturday, police said. "Five engineering students had gone for a bath in the Ganga river and when they reached the river's deep side, they started drowning. However, three students were able to swim back to the bank but two went missing," the police officials said.

They also said that some of the locals had informed the police about the incident and soon a team of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was sent the two boys. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.