COVID-19: ISKCON Mayapur to soon start screening devotees
The authorities of ISKCON Mayapur temple on Saturday clarified that they will not shut the doors for devotees visiting the temple in wake of coronavirus threat.
The authorities of ISKCON Mayapur temple on Saturday clarified that they will not shut the doors for devotees visiting the temple amid the coronavirus threat. The authorities added that they will soon start the screening of visitors to prevent the spread of the disease.
ISKCON, Mayapur had earlier published an advisory on their website asking devotes from China to not visit the temple until the situation becomes normal. "The procurement of machines is already under process. Masks and sanitizers have been kept in key areas. We welcome all devotees but we are taking the necessary precautions," said Madhava Gauranga Das, Director ISKCON Mayapur.
The authorities also held a meeting with the state authorities and were assured that they will get all the cooperation from the state. So far, 34 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. The virus which originated in China's Wuhan has killed more than 3000 people globally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a review meeting with health officials on Saturday and asked them to identify locations for quarantine. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- China
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Wuhan
ALSO READ
FEATURE -With 'pink yuan' ads, China wakes up to the world's biggest gay economy
WRAPUP 1-China reports uptick in new coronavirus cases though downward trend holds
Coronavirus death toll in China's Hubei province exceeds 2,100
China reports 889 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on mainland on Feb 20
China says Jan-Feb trade to take sharp hit from virus outbreak