Arifa Jan to get 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' for contributing into dying crafts

Jammu and Kashmir's Arifa Jan to be presented 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' by President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday. The award will be given at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan for her role in the revival of dying crafts of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said, "With support from my father and husband, I have been able to fight the conservative society and reach to this point." The national award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women's empowerment, especially towards vulnerable and marginalised women. (ANI)

