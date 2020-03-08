Left Menu
Four of family dead as roof of house collapses in Punjab's Sangrur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 12:08 IST
Four members of a family, including two children, were killed when the roof of their house caved in following heavy rains in a residential area in Sunam town of Punjab's Sangrur district, a police official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Indira Colony, Sunam police station SHO Jatinderpal Singh said over the phone.

The house was an old structure and heavy rains had lashed the area over the past two days leading to cracks in the building, he said. "The deceased were a couple, aged between 30-32 years and their two minor sons aged 6 and 8. All the four succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The deceased man's parents and his sister were injured in the incident and were hospitalised," the SHO said.

While the couple and their children were sleeping in a room at the time of the incident, the three injured were sleeping in another room in the house, Singh added..

