Karnataka govt puts on hold marriage assistance scheme for

A question mark has arisen over the continuation of a marriage assistance scheme for minority women in Karnataka, started during the Congress rule, in view of non-allocation of funds for it in the budget presented by the BJP government. Reacting to it, the opposition Congress in the state hit out at the BJP and said it has proved that the party "is anti-minorities." In a notice issued on Saturday, the director of minorities had asked the secretary of minority welfare, Haj and Wakf, deputy commissioners of all districts and panchayat officers not to accept any application under the Bidaai scheme, also known as Shaadi Bhagya, with immediate effect.

"It is hereby informed not to accept any application under the Bidaai scheme because the finance department has not reserved funds under the Bidaai scheme in the budget 2020-21. Hence, receiving applications under the scheme must be stopped with immediate effect and the pending applications shall be mandatorily sent to the directorate in the prescribed format by March 9, 2020, said the notice.

The scheme was aimed at providing financial assistance to the poor minority women, divorcees and widows belonging to Muslim, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities of the state for their marriage purpose. Under the scheme, Rs 50,000 each was given to the beneficiaries at the time of marriage to purchase essential items.

Reacting, the Karnataka Congress said the BJP has proved that it is anti-minorities and demanded that the notice must be withdrawn. By scrapping the Shaadi Bhagya scheme, which was started by the Congress government, the Karnataka BJP government has once again proved that it is anti-minority.

They (BJP) have falsified their own slogan Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The circular must be withdrawn immediately, the Congress tweeted..

