Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt puts on hold marriage assistance scheme for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:53 IST
Karnataka govt puts on hold marriage assistance scheme for

A question mark has arisen over the continuation of a marriage assistance scheme for minority women in Karnataka, started during the Congress rule, in view of non-allocation of funds for it in the budget presented by the BJP government. Reacting to it, the opposition Congress in the state hit out at the BJP and said it has proved that the party "is anti-minorities." In a notice issued on Saturday, the director of minorities had asked the secretary of minority welfare, Haj and Wakf, deputy commissioners of all districts and panchayat officers not to accept any application under the Bidaai scheme, also known as Shaadi Bhagya, with immediate effect.

"It is hereby informed not to accept any application under the Bidaai scheme because the finance department has not reserved funds under the Bidaai scheme in the budget 2020-21. Hence, receiving applications under the scheme must be stopped with immediate effect and the pending applications shall be mandatorily sent to the directorate in the prescribed format by March 9, 2020, said the notice.

The scheme was aimed at providing financial assistance to the poor minority women, divorcees and widows belonging to Muslim, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities of the state for their marriage purpose. Under the scheme, Rs 50,000 each was given to the beneficiaries at the time of marriage to purchase essential items.

Reacting, the Karnataka Congress said the BJP has proved that it is anti-minorities and demanded that the notice must be withdrawn. By scrapping the Shaadi Bhagya scheme, which was started by the Congress government, the Karnataka BJP government has once again proved that it is anti-minority.

They (BJP) have falsified their own slogan Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The circular must be withdrawn immediately, the Congress tweeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jets automated flight control system as well as on the pilots an...

BJP will form govt in West Bengal in 2021: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav exuded confidence on Sunday that his party will defeat Mamata Banerjees Trinamool Congress in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and form government there. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Israel's Netanyahu discusses coronavirus concerns with Pence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed coronavirus concerns with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday amid reports Israel is about to restrict the entry of travellers from parts of the United States. Both men agreed to follow up th...

Australian cricketers better at handling high-pressure situations: Shantha Rangaswamy

After India suffered a massive defeat in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup final against Australia, former cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy on Sunday said that the host are better at handling high-pressure situations as they have been in the final f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020