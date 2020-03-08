C'garh govt determined to empower women, says CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said his government is determined to empower women by ensuring them their rights and giving them employment opportunities. Baghel, in the eighth edition of his monthly radio address programme 'Lokvaani', spoke on 'Equal Opportunities for Women' on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday.

Baghel said the sex ratio in Chhattisgarh is better than the national average and was continuously improving, adding that in tribal-dominated regions in the state, there were more females than males, which is an example for the entire world. "Women dedicate their entire lives in nurturing their families and are referred to as 'Annapoorna' (goddess of food). But if they suffer problems like malnutrition and anemia, how would they bear a healthy child and this would lead to an unhealthy generation. This is the reason why we believe malnutrition is a greater threat to the state than Naxalism and terrorism," he said.

Baghel hailed works being done under 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Abhiyan' in Raigarh and Bijapur districts of the state. PTI TKP BNM BNM.

