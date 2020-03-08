Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four doused with petrol and set afire by eight others in Bikaner: SP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:02 IST
Four doused with petrol and set afire by eight others in Bikaner: SP

In a horrific incident, four persons were doused with petrol and set on fire on Sunday in Nokha near here by a bunch of miscreants with two of the victims suffering severe burns and one battling for life, said police. The incident took place on a road right behind Nokha police station in the town where a group of seven or eight persons intercepted the victims travelling in a jeep, pored petrol over the vehicle as well as its occupants and set them afire, said Bikaner Superintendent of Police Pradeep Mohan Sharma.

The victims somehow managed to get out of the vehicles but collapsed on road, prompting passerby to raise a hue and cry and rush them to the hospital, he said. "Two of the four persons, Shanti Lal and Ajit Singh, received major burn injuries and the condition of Shanti Lal is critical," said Sharma, adding the victims have been admitted to PBM Government Hospital.

"Primary investigation has revealed that the two groups had an old dispute between them," he said. Police sources said Ajit Singh and others had allegedly beaten a man in Ugamsar village near Nokha a few days back. Today's incident is a result of that, they said.

"The reasons why the man in Ugamsar was beaten by Ajit and others are not clear as of now. A couple of persons have been rounded up in connection with the incident," the sources said. The four accused have been identified as Suresh Vishnoi, Govind Dan and Rahul and Rewant.

Meanwhile, Nokha MP Bihari Lal demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in the case. "The incident is shocking. All the accused should be arrested immediately," the BJP MLA said.

Additional SP, deputy SP and other policemen rushed to the spot and efforts are made to arrest the accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Global rallies for International Women's Day despite virus fears

Thousands took to the streets across the globe to mark International Womens Day on Sunday despite the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancellation of a slew of events in Asia, as violence marred some European gatherings. In China - the epi...

CBI books Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan for cheating and corruption

The CBI has booked Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DoIT Urban Ventures, a company allegedly held by his family members, and DHFL promoter -director Kapil Wadhawan for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, sources said on Su...

Shafali will learn and perform better, says cricketer's mother after India lose Women's T20 World Cup

After India suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia in Womens T20 World Cup, Indian cricketer Shafali Vermas mother Praveen Bala on Sunday said that the 16-year-old would put in more efforts and perform better. Shafali had a good run wi...

Aurat March: Women in Pakistan protest against violence, rape, honour killings

By Francesca Marino So, they are marching. They are marching in Lahore and in many other Pakistani cities despite being threatened, abused and harassed on social media and otherwise. They are marching in Lahore holding placards with the pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020