From Jan next year, sanitary pad makers must provide disposal kits: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that January 2021 onwards, sanitary pad manufacturers will have to mandatorily provide packets for disposal of each pad.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at an event in Pune on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that January 2021 onwards, sanitary pad manufacturers will have to mandatorily provide packets for disposal of each pad. "We will implement the rule that January 2021 onwards all sanitary pad manufacturers will have to compulsorily give degradable bags for disposal of each sanitary napkin. This rule is already in existence but is not being followed by the manufacturer," said the minister while interacting with female workers of wholly-owned workers' cooperative, SWaCH Pune.

"We should address the waste pickers as 'Swachhta Sevika' from this International Women's day as they are doing a great service to the nation," he added. He also elaborated on the steps that the Central government will take to ensure 'Swachh Bharat.'

"I have decided to give funds from Member of Parliament Local Area Development Fund for construction of 50 big and 50 small garbage sheds," said the Minister. "There is a rule for compulsory picking of garbage and disposal for municipal towns, this rule will be made compulsory for all the habitations with more than 3000 population. With steps like these, the dream of Swachh Bharat of Prime Minister Modi will be realized," said Javadekar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

