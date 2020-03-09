Left Menu
Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 1:43 p.m.

Man under observation for coronavirus symptoms goes missing from hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka, officials say. 1:33 p.m In view of the coronavirus threat, the National Green Tribunal issues a notice stopping the use of biometric machines to mark attendance at the Principal Bench in New Delhi.

1:02 p.m The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43 with four people, including a three-year-old child in Kerala who had returned from Italy, testing positive for the disease, Health Ministry officials said. 12:58 p.m.

Rajasthan Health minister Raghu Sharma appeals to people to avoid using Chinese products on Holi in the wake of novel coronavirus scare. 12:36 p.m. Qatar temporarily bans entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

11:41 a.m. Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rise to 42, with one case each reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, officials say.

10:47 a.m. A 50-year-old man has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to seven.

10:30 a.m. Schools and colleges in New York state have announced that they are suspending classes, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 100.

10:20 a.m. Officials say a 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir.

09:59 a.m. A testing facility for detection of novel coronavirus was unveiled in a government-run medical research unit here, though no positive case of the disease has been found so far in Odisha, a senior official said.

09:56 a.m. Bangladesh postpones inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after 3 coronavirus cases.

09:43 a.m. Officials say a three-year old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala.

09:37 a.m. China reports 22 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus, the lowest number of fatalities in over a month, taking the death toll to 3,119, while the new confirmed cases hit a record low to 40, prompting authorities to close 11 temporary hospitals at the virus epicentre in Wuhan..

