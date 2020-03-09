Left Menu
Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 3:39 p.m.

Sensex sinks 1,941.67 points to end at 35,634.95; Nifty tanks 538 points to 10,451.45, tracking coronavirus-led global market meltdown. 3:39 p.m.

The government has directed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to prepare quarantine facilities with a bed capacity to admit over 5,400 people to deal with cases of coronavirus across the country, officials say. 3:11 p.m.

Amid the coronavirus scare, a man has been booked for allegedly dumping used face masks at an open space in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. 3:09 p.m.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says the government is prepared to deal with novel coronavirus and his ministry is sending directives, including guidelines, to states in all the languages on ways to contain it. 3:03 p.m.

The Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says. 2:41 p.m.

South African cricketers could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in India due to coronavirus risk, head coach Mark Boucher says. 2:02 p.m.

Prolonged duration of the coronavirus outbreak could result in a revenue loss of USD 3 billion for airports in the Asia Pacific region, a global airports' grouping said on Monday. 1:43 p.m.

Man under observation for coronavirus symptoms goes missing from hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka, officials say. 1:33 p.m In view of the coronavirus threat, the National Green Tribunal issues a notice stopping the use of biometric machines to mark attendance at the Principal Bench in New Delhi.

1:02 p.m The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43 with four people, including a three-year-old child in Kerala who had returned from Italy, testing positive for the disease, Health Ministry officials said. 12:58 p.m.

Rajasthan Health minister Raghu Sharma appeals to people to avoid using Chinese products on Holi in the wake of novel coronavirus scare. 12:36 p.m. Qatar temporarily bans entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

11:41 a.m. Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rise to 42, with one case each reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, officials say.

10:47 a.m. A 50-year-old man has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to seven.

10:30 a.m. Schools and colleges in New York state have announced that they are suspending classes, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 100.

10:20 a.m. Officials say a 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir.

09:59 a.m. A testing facility for detection of novel coronavirus was unveiled in a government-run medical research unit here, though no positive case of the disease has been found so far in Odisha, a senior official said.

09:56 a.m. Bangladesh postpones inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after 3 coronavirus cases.

09:43 a.m. Officials say a three-year old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala.

09:37 a.m. China reports 22 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus, the lowest number of fatalities in over a month, taking the death toll to 3,119, while the new confirmed cases hit a record low to 40, prompting authorities to close 11 temporary hospitals at the virus epicentre in Wuhan..

