Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow dives 2,000 points after oil shock

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:33 IST
US STOCKS-Dow dives 2,000 points after oil shock

Wall Street's main indexes dropped 7% and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points in what would be its biggest one-day fall ever, as trading resumed on Monday following a 22% slump in oil prices.

Trading on U.S. stock exchanges was halted immediately after opening on Monday, as the S&P 500 fell 7%, triggering an automatic 15 minute cutout put in place after the 2008-9 financial crisis. Saudi Arabia's move to raise oil production significantly after OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia collapsed sent ripples across global financial markets already panicking about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil logged its worst day in almost three decades, sending oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp down more than 9%. The energy index slumped 20.1%. At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,791.85 points, or 6.93%, at 24,072.93 and the S&P 500 was down 195.93 points, or 6.59%, at 2,776.44. The Nasdaq Composite was down 530.62 points, or 6.19%, at 8,045.00.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

National Safety Day 2020 successfully concludes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Mar 9 ANIPRNewswire The National Safety Day NSD 2020 event, a national conference and expo confex was held at St. Johns Auditorium, Koramangala, Bengaluru on March 4, 2020. Aimed at shaping the future of Occupatio...

US stocks trade halted for 15 minutes after bruising open

Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early Monday as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus. The suspension was triggered after the SP 500s losses hit seven percent, with tra...

Rijiju congratulates Amit Panghal for securing Tokyo Olympics berth

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday congratulated India boxer Amit Panghal for qualifying for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Rijiju took to twitter and posted Panghals picture. He captioned the post, Im ex...

Customers sensed all was not well with Yes Bank, withdrew Rs 18,110 cr deposits during Mar-Sep 2019

Deposits at Yes Bank witnessed a steady decline during the March-September period last year as customers withdrew over Rs 18,100 crore, in a reflection of falling confidence in the bank. Yes Bank, which has been put under a moratorium by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020