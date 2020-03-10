Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief expresses solidarity with Sudan PM who survived terror attack

The joint UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) also released a statement expressing “deep regret” at the attempted assassination.

  • UN
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 00:15 IST
UN chief expresses solidarity with Sudan PM who survived terror attack
Mr. Hamdok was appointed to lead Sudan’s transitional Government last August, after its longterm ruler, Omar al-Bashir, was deposed by the military in response to months of popular protest against his rule. Image Credit: Twitter(@Mo_IbrahimFdn)

Sudan's Prime Minister survived a reported assassination attempt in the capital Khartoum on Monday, tweeting after the incident that he was "safe and in good shape".

Briefing reporters, the UN's Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said UN chief António Guterres was "shocked and saddened" to learn of the attack, and expressed "full solidarity" with the Prime Minister and people of Sudan.

The joint UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) also released a statement expressing "deep regret" at the attempted assassination.

UNAMID's Joint Special Representative, Jeremiah Mamabolo, said "we are both deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident. It is indicative that the perpetrator(s) of such a heinous act aims to derail the transitional period. The hopes of the Sudanese people for a transition to peace, freedom, and justice must prevail."

Mr. Hamdok was appointed to lead Sudan's transitional Government last August, after its longterm ruler, Omar al-Bashir, was deposed by the military in response to months of popular protest against his rule.

So far nobody has claimed responsibility for the assault on the Prime Minister's convoy, which the country's information minister is reportedly describing as a "terrorist attack". The political transition has led to many former key figures in politics and the military, losing influence and authority.

'Full support' from the UN Mission

"UNAMID and its leadership reiterate their full support to Prime Minister Hamdok in his endeavors to see Sudan through a successful transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable and prosperous future", said Mr. Mamabolo.

Nobody was reported to have been hurt in Monday's attack, which reportedly took place near the northeastern entrance to a bridge that collects the north of the city to the Prime Minister office in central Khartoum.

Mr. Hamdock said on Twitter: "Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition; instead, it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus Europe deaths top 500 with new Italy toll

The death toll in Europe from the coronavirus topped 500 on Monday after Italy recorded a sharp riseItalys civil protection agency reported 97 new deaths, bringing the countrys toll to 463, as the country takes a series of stringent measure...

Report: Alabama QB Tagovailoa cleared for full workouts

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared to begin unbridled workouts for the first time since hip surgery and is on target for his personal pro day scheduled for April 9, AL.com reported Monday. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Tagovailoa...

Israel to require quarantine for anyone coming into the country

Israel will require all citizens who return from abroad to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, a measure aides said would go into force immediately...

Astros RHP Verlander doubts Opening Day availability

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander sounds like a longshot for Opening Day after being diagnosed with a strained muscle in his back. Verlanders self-assessment on Monday afternoon was it will probably take a miracle for him to be on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020