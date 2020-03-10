Cong leader Scindia meets Shah
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government
Sources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority. PTI KRHMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Amit Shah
- Congress
- Narendra Modi
- BJP
- Madhya Pradesh
- Kamal Nath
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah should keep in mind it is because of CAA that so many people were killed in Delhi: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Delhi violence: Amit Shah speaks to family of injured Shahdara DCP
Congress condemns ban on Kerala-based news channels
Left-Congress joint protest march demands resignation of Shah
Congress leader Digambar Kamat slams Goa CM over Mahadayi, says Goa left "high and dry"