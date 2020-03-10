Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 children drown in pond after playing with colours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Krishnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 12:55 IST
4 children drown in pond after playing with colours

Four children drowned in a pond in Nadia district while taking bath after celebrating 'Dol Jatra', the festival of colours in West Bengal, police said on Tuesday. The children, aged between 9 and 13 years, included two siblings.

The incident occurred at Jamal Danga village under Taherpur police station when the four children were bathing in the pond on Monday after playing with colours. Two other children, who had accompanied the four to the pond but did not get into the water, informed local people after noticing that they had drowned, police said.

Villagers fished them out and took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. The four children were identified as Sunny Pramanick, his sister Sneha Pramanick, Subhajit Halder and Rakhi Halder.

PTI COR NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

IAF brings back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

Fifty-eight Indians were brought back home from coronavirus-hit Iran in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force IAF on Tuesday. The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran from Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on Monday ...

Himachal CM cancels Holi celebration after Chamba accident

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday cancelled his Holi celebration programme in the wake of the Chamba accident, which claimed five lives in the state.On Tuesday morning, at least five people were killed and 30 others ...

8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: TN

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday. Announcing the test results, the minister in a tweet said, CoronaupdateLet me share a good news, 8 samples t...

Indian mountaineer scales Australia's highest mountain peak

Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya has successfully scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain peak in Australia. Dehariya, who last year scaled Mount Everest, successfully summit the 2,228-metres Mount Kosciuszko on Monday.I did my summ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020