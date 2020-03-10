`Coronasur' burnt in Holi fire

An `effigy' of coronavirus wasburnt during Holi festivities in Mumbai on Tuesday night

As the new virus, which has rattled the world afteremerging in China's Wuhan city, is making news daily,residents of Worli in south Mumbai decided to burn its effigy,dubbing it "Corona-sur'" (corona-demon)

The Holi festival marks the victory of good overevil and heralds the onset of spring in the Indiansubcontinent.

