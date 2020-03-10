Left Menu
Trump, Saudi discussed global energy markets in Monday call -White House

  Updated: 10-03-2020 18:35 IST
  Created: 10-03-2020 18:35 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a call on Monday to discuss global energy markets, among other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Tuesday.

Oil prices were up about 8% on Tuesday, one day after facing their biggest rout in nearly 30 years as Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, escalated tensions over its plan to ramp up production.

