Trump, Saudi discussed global energy markets in Monday call -White House
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a call on Monday to discuss global energy markets, among other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Tuesday.
Oil prices were up about 8% on Tuesday, one day after facing their biggest rout in nearly 30 years as Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, escalated tensions over its plan to ramp up production.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
