Trump, Saudi discussed global energy markets in Monday call -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a call on Monday to discuss global energy markets, among other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Tuesday.

Oil prices were up about 8% on Tuesday, one day after facing their biggest rout in nearly 30 years as Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, escalated tensions over its plan to ramp up production.

