Guj: One dead after boat capsizes, six missing

As many as six persons were feared to have drowned and the body of one person was recovered after a boat capsized in Ukai dam reservoir in Gujarat's Tapi district on Tuesday, the police said. The incident took place near Bhintkhurd village in Uchchhal tehsil. Elsewhere in the state, four deaths by drowning were reported in the state as people bathed in water bodies after celebrating Holi.

A boat carrying 13 persons overturned in Ukai dam reservoir due to strong winds, Superintendent of Police N N Chaudhary said. While six persons on board were rescued, six others were missing while the body of one was recovered, said an official of Uchchhal police station.

All missing persons are from Sundarpura village in the tehsil, he said. Three persons drowned in the Tapi river near Mandvi in Surat district when they were bathing after offering prayers at a temple on the occasion of Holi, the police said.

A boy was feared drowned after his slipped and fell into the Narmada canal while taking a selfie in Chhani locality of Vadodara. A man drowned in Bhavnagar district, while another went missing while bathing and two others were rescued in Patan district, the police said..

