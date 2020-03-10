Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: One dead after boat capsizes, six missing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:27 IST
Guj: One dead after boat capsizes, six missing

As many as six persons were feared to have drowned and the body of one person was recovered after a boat capsized in Ukai dam reservoir in Gujarat's Tapi district on Tuesday, the police said. The incident took place near Bhintkhurd village in Uchchhal tehsil. Elsewhere in the state, four deaths by drowning were reported in the state as people bathed in water bodies after celebrating Holi.

A boat carrying 13 persons overturned in Ukai dam reservoir due to strong winds, Superintendent of Police N N Chaudhary said. While six persons on board were rescued, six others were missing while the body of one was recovered, said an official of Uchchhal police station.

All missing persons are from Sundarpura village in the tehsil, he said. Three persons drowned in the Tapi river near Mandvi in Surat district when they were bathing after offering prayers at a temple on the occasion of Holi, the police said.

A boy was feared drowned after his slipped and fell into the Narmada canal while taking a selfie in Chhani locality of Vadodara. A man drowned in Bhavnagar district, while another went missing while bathing and two others were rescued in Patan district, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers: Simranjit Kaur storms into finals, assures silver medal

Boxer Simranjit Kaur on Tuesday stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers and with this, she has assured herself of a silver medal. She defeated Chinese Taipeis Shih-Yi Wu in the 60kg weight category semi-final....

EU open to compensating virus-hit firms, more help for Italy

The European Commission is ready to consider compensation measures for companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday, adding additional support was on the cards for Italy.The Commission is here to discuss possible sup...

Panthers re-sign QB Allen to one-year deal

Quarterback Kyle Allen signed a one-year extension with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network Insider reported the deal is worth 585,000.The exclusive-rights free agent started 12 ...

No threat to Kamal Nath government, says Cong leader Shobha Oza

There is no threat to Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, said party leader Shobha Oza here on Tuesday. There is no threat to Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government. The meeting of the legislative party wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020