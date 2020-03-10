Left Menu
Subdued Holi in Delhi due to coronavirus threat

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-03-2020 22:09 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:09 IST
The national capital witnessed a subdued celebration of the festival of colours on Tuesday due to the threat of coronavirus, while in parts of riot-affected northeast Delhi most people played Holi inside their houses amid heavy presence of security forces on the streets. While many chose to skip the celebrations altogether, some preferred small gatherings of friends and relatives but without colours. Some played Holi only with 'gulal'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed away from Holi celebrations this year. He had earlier said that he would not play Holi this year due to the coronavirus threat and last month's riots in northeast Delhi that claimed 53 lives. "Happy Holi. Please take care of yourself while playing Holi. Please protect yourself from coronavirus," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava inspected the deployment of the force across the national capital and greeted them on the occasion of Holi, officials said. According to a statement, Shrivastava met members of the Aman committee in northeast district where the riots broke out last month and extended Holi greetings.

The national capital has reported four coronavirus cases so far. Health experts and government have advised people to stay away from large gatherings. The United Residents Joint Action, the apex body of Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) of the city, had also issued an advisory against holding public engagements or 'Holi milans'.

Rita Sharma (60), a resident of Saket, said every year on Holi many food stalls are put up in E Block Central Park and a large number of people gather, but this time the celebrations were called off due to the coronavirus scare. While 22-year-old Bipasha Mukherjee said she chose to play cards with friends than with colours due to the coronavirus threat, Vinod Kumar (30), a resident of Ashram, said he chose to play Holi without water.

"Some of my friends played Holi with water but I chose otherwise because of coronavirus threat," Kumar said. Riot-affected Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar saw people playing Holi inside their houses.

Parents were cautious about the Holi celebrations. "We celebrated within our house due to the coronavirus scare. I made it sure that everybody in the family was using a hand sanitiser constantly. As an added measure, we mixed Dettol in the water we used while playing," Pallavi Gupta, a Janakpuri resident and mother of a seven-year-old, said.

There was heavy deployment of security forces across riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi. There were no reports of any untoward incident in the area. Sohan Pal (63), a pan shop owner, said there were less people on the roads this Holi as they are struggling to bring their lives back on track after the violence.

"People still fear that there could be violence again," Pal said. Ankit Tyagi (27), a resident of Shiv Vihar, another riot-hit area, said, "Last night we celebrated 'Holika Dahan'. In the morning, we celebrated Holi with colour. People here are again trying to normalise their life after the riots." PTI NIT NOU PR NIT CK.

