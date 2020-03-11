Labour dept online to be interrupted for ICT maintenance

The Department of Employment and Labour has announced that its online services will be interrupted between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening, as the department refreshes its information communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.

In a brief statement, the department apologized for the inconvenience, saying the refreshing was necessary.

"[The department] wishes to notify all its clients, especially those utilizing its online services, that the department will be doing an ICT infrastructure refresh between 4 pm on Friday, 13 March 2020 to 8 pm on Sunday, 15 March 2020," said the Minister.

During this period of ICT maintenance, there will be no access to any departmental systems.

"The organization is embarking on ICT maintenance to ensure a secure and reliable information technology infrastructure, offering its staff and clients access to the right resources, quickly and easily," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.