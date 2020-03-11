Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,487 Indian prisoners lodged in jails of Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Lanka: MEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:47 IST
1,487 Indian prisoners lodged in jails of Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Lanka: MEA

As many as 1,487 Indian prisoners are lodged in various jails of Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 83 missing Indian defence personnel, including prisoners of war, are believed to be in Pakistan's custody.

"The government has consistently taken up the matter with Pakistan. However, so far, Pakistan has not acknowledged the presence of these missing Indian defence personnel in its custody," he said in a written reply. According to the data given by Muraleedharan, as of January 31, 1,487 Indians were lodged in various jails of Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In Pakistan, 337 Indian prisoners (Indian and believed-to-be Indian prisoners, including fishermen) are lodged, the data showed. In Bangladesh, 157 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, are lodged, while in Nepal, 886 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, are lodged, it said.

In Sri Lanka, 107 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, are lodged. "The concerned governments in these countries inform our Embassies about arrest of Indian citizens. In case of Pakistan, as per the Agreement on Consular Access signed between Indian and Pakistan on May 21, 2008, the list of civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistani jails is provided by Pakistan government twice a year," the minister said.

He further said that steps taken by Indian missions include requesting local authorities for speedy trials, seeking remission of sentence, providing advice and guidance in legal and other matters, ensuring fair and humane treatment in foreign jails, issue of emergency certificates and repatriation to India of those who are released. "In cases of arrest of fishermen, the concerned government is also requested to consider the issue from a humanitarian and livelihood perspective," Muraleedharan said. In response to another question, he said 3,103 Indian fishermen were arrested during the last three years in Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Qatar and Sri Lanka.

Out of these, 2,779 have been freed, while 324 still remain in custody, according to the data given by him. "102 cases related to fishermen have been filed in foreign courts since 2017. As a result of sustained diplomatic efforts by the government, 2,779 Indian fishermen have been released by foreign governments during the last three years," Muraleedharan said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures fall as investors wary of U.S. response to virus

U.S. stock index futures fell more than 2 on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session, on skepticism about President Donald Trumps stimulus plan to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.Expectations that Trump w...

Russian hoaxers say UK's Prince Harry criticised Trump in prank call

Russian pranksters say they duped Britains Prince Harry into saying his new life outside the royal family is much better and that U.S. President Donald Trump has blood on his hands over climate change. Reuters was unable to verify the authe...

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fly home

Egyptian authorities said Wednesday that 46 French and US tourists who had been quarantined on a coronavirus-hit Nile cruise boat have flown home. They were among dozens of foreign tourists and Egyptian crew who had been either confined to ...

Kaushik wins intense box-off to make Olympic cut as Indian boxing records best qualifying show

World bronze-medallist Manish Kaushik 63kg on Wednesday became the ninth Indian boxer to book an Olympic berth after winning a brutal box-off at the Asian Qualifiers as the country recorded its best-ever qualifying numbers for the quadrenni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020