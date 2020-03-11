Left Menu
294 out of 948 evacuees are in quarantine but asymptomatic for COVID-19: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that out of 948 people evacuated by India, 654 have been found negative for coronavirus and discharged, while 294 people are in quarantine but are asymptomatic.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-03-2020 19:31 IST
  Created: 11-03-2020 19:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that out of 948 people evacuated by India, 654 have been found negative for coronavirus and discharged, while 294 people are in quarantine but are asymptomatic. Among the 948 evacuees, 900 are Indian citizens and 48 belong to different nationalities including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, the Health Ministry tweeted.

A meeting of the Group of Union Ministers at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was held today to discuss the situation arising out of the outbreak of coronavirus. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: "Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the status and preparedness regarding the spread of coronavirus."

He also said that a number of operational decisions were taken in the meeting and these are being or will be implemented. Earlier today, the Central government said that with 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60.

Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens. Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi according to the ministry.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has now spread to more than 90 countries and has killed over 3,800 people worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

