Rain brings down temperature in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a dip in the maximum temperature following light to moderate showers, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The maximum temperature was recorded five to six degrees Celsius below the normal as it decreased by one to two notches in the past 24 hours, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Nahan at 22.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

Manali in Kullu district recorded a high of 13 degrees Celsius followed by Shimla (11.6), Dalhousie in Chamba (7) and Kufri (4.4), he said. Dalhousie on Wednesday received 14 mm of rainfall followed by Kangra (10), Dharamshala (9), Una (5), Manali (4), Solan, Bhuntar and Sundernagar( 2 mm each) and Shimla (1).

The minimum temperature in the state, however, increased by one to two notches with tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continuing to be the coldest place with the mercury hovering around minus 4 degrees Celsius. Kalpa recorded a low of 0 degree Celsius followed by Kufri (1.3), Dalhousie (2.9), Shimla and Manali (4.8).

The MeT centre has already issued an orange warning of heavy rainfall in plains, low hills and heavy rain, snowfall in middle hills of the state on Thursday..

