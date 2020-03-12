Medical check-up allowance for Maha cops to be raised

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said allowance for medical check-ups of police personnel will be increased from Rs 500 per year to Rs 2,500. The minister made the announcement while replying to a calling attention raised by Shiv Sena MLC Vilas Potnis on issues related to the police department.

"The state government will increase the annual health check-up allowance from Rs 500 per year to Rs 2,500 for some 12 basic medical tests that policemen will have to undergo," he said. The state is also planning to include personnel from hawaldar to assistant police inspector ranks in Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya scheme, in which the cost of several medical services is borne by thegovernment, the minister said.

The allowance will also cover important medical tests such as stress test and echocardiogram, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

