7 held in connection with Head Constable Ratan Lal's murder case

Seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of a Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the north-east district last month, police said on Thursday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the family of Ratan Lal. At least 40 persons have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that raged unabated in north-east Delhi for two days. The police today also informed media that two people have been arrested in Akbari Begum murder case and four more have been held in the case pertaining to the four bodies recovered from a drain in the violence-affected region. (ANI)
