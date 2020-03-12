Maha legislators allowed to keep driver at govt expenses

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI)Members of the Maharashtra Legislature will now be allowed to keep a driver at government expenses. Thestate Assembly on Thursdayamended the Maharashtra LegislatureMembers' Salaries and Allowances Act to provide the facility to the lawmakers.

As per the amended Act, every member shall be entitled to the free of charge service of a driver. The demand was recently made by BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

Parliamentary AffairsMinister Anil Parab, who introduced a Bill to amend the Actin the Lower House, said the existing Act does not provide the facility of a driverto members of the state Legislature. The demandwas made by the members and the government decided to accept it, he said.

Accordingly, membersmay appoint any person, possessing a valid driving licenseand who has not attained the age of 60 years, as a driver, the minister said. The driver will receive a fixed salary per month, as may be specified in the order.

Parab said it has been decided that currently, the driver will be paid a fixed salary ofRs 15,000 per month. The government has already increased the MLA fund from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore in the state budget..

