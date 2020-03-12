Goa: Sawant meets PM to discuss mining ban, Mahadayi dispute

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss issues including the ban on iron ore mining and Mahadayi water dispute. Chief Minister's office issued a statement that Sawant called on Modi in New Delhi to discuss various issues concerning the coastal state.

"The Chief Minister had fruitful discussion on issues including the ban on iron ore mining, Mahadayi dispute, Mopa airport, the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections as well as developmental projects," it stated. The Prime Minister has assured his continued support and cooperation for Goa's cause, the CMO said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

