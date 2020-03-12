Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-OPEC and how it has dealt with oil price crashes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:31 IST
FACTBOX-OPEC and how it has dealt with oil price crashes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was set up in 1960 to coordinate oil production policy among its members but in recent decades it has increasingly cooperated with producers outside the group to manage the market. This month, OPEC's latest deal on oil supply cuts with Russia and other non-OPEC nations collapsed, sending the oil price into a tailspin.

Below are key periods when OPEC has faced tumbling oil prices: 1985-1986

OPEC curbed output in the early 1980s to support oil prices, with Saudi Arabia carrying the biggest burden of cuts. But prices, which were above $30 a barrel in 1980, still slid amid rising production from outside OPEC, such as the North Sea and Alaska, and as some OPEC states exceeded their quotas. Frustrated at losing market share and seeking to punish overproducers within OPEC, Saudi Arabia ramped up production, initially driving oil prices below $10 in 1986.

Prices recovered slowly from the lows, partly by forcing oil majors with higher costs than OPEC to delay production projects. But Ahmed Zaki Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who had championed the drive for market share, was fired in 1986 by the kingdom's ruling family who wanted to target higher prices, not higher volumes. 1997-1999

OPEC hiked output in 1997 at the behest of Saudi Arabia's then oil minister, Ali Naimi, who said the increase was needed to meet rising demand from China. But the Asian financial crisis and OPEC overproduction led to a collapse in oil prices to about $9 a barrel by 1999 as demand crumbled. OPEC announced three output cuts between April 1998 and April 1999, withdrawing 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil. The cuts were accompanied by a Saudi ultimatum delivered to Venezuela and other OPEC producers to stop producing more than their quota.

In addition to OPEC's cuts, the Vienna-based group also helped oil prices rally by securing promises of cuts by several non-OPEC producers, including Mexico, Norway, Oman, and Russia. 2008

The global financial crisis gave the market one of its biggest oil price shocks as crude, which had roared to an all-time high of $147 in July, plummeted to $36 by December. Between September and December, OPEC held three meetings where the group agreed to withhold a combined 4.2 million bpd from the market.

2014-2016 Booming U.S. shale production had been grabbing market share from OPEC since 2012. But, even as prices began to fall, Saudi Arabia kept the taps on to avoid losing further ground. Oil prices tumbled to almost $27 in 2016 from above $115 in 2014.

Facing strains on their budgets, Saudi Arabia and Russia collaborated to create an informal alliance of OPEC and other producers, dubbed OPEC+. The group agreed its first cuts in 2016 and by January 2020 the cuts totaled 2.1 million bpd, with Saudi Arabia again making the deepest reductions. Naimi, the Saudi minister behind the volume policy in 2014, was replaced in May 2016 before OPEC+ forged a deal on cuts.

2020 The coronavirus outbreak in China and its rapid spread took its toll on the global economy, driving down demand for oil in the first weeks of 2020.

In response, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC states called for OPEC+ to make additional cuts to reduce supply by a total of 3.6 million bpd -- insisting on a non-OPEC agreement. When Russia rejected the plan, OPEC scrapped all output limits. By March 9, shortly after OPEC+ talks collapsed in Vienna, oil had fallen to as low as $31 from about $66 at the end of 2019 as Riyadh said it would lift production to record highs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus impact: Daily international passenger arrivals fall to 62,000

The number of international passengers arriving at the countrys airports has reduced to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said ...

PIL in HC for preventing religious conversion of SC/ST

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking directions to the Centre to take appropriate steps for stopping religious conversion of socially and economically downtrodden people, particularly of the Scheduled CasteScheduled T...

Coronavirus:Delhi govt orders closure of schools, colleges till Mar 31;exams to be held as scheduled

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered that all educational institutions in the national capital including schools and colleges will be closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak but exams will be conducted as scheduled. In ...

Advise against conducting this year's IPL, final call of organisers: MEA amid coronavirus scare

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday advised against holding this years IPL edition in wake of the coronavirus scare, but left it to the organisers to take a final call on it. This was stated by MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020