Two MP ministers assaulted, arrested by Bengaluru cops: Cong

Bhopal, Mar 12 (PTI)Two Congress ministers of Madhya Pradesh were arrested on Thursday by the police in Bengaluru in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, the party claimed here. Talking to reporters at the state Congress office, party MP Vivek Tankha said the two ministers, Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh, had gone to Bengaluru along with the father of party MLA Manoj Choudhary, who he claimed, had been held "captive" by the BJP in a resort in the Karnataka capital.

Both the Congress ministers were also assaulted by policemen in Bengaluru, claimed Tankha, who is also a senior Supreme Court lawyer. Not only were they assaulted, but both the ministers were arrested by the Bengaluru Police, Tankha said at the press conference where Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh was also present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.