Two cousins electrocuted in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Two cousins were electrocuted when the camel cart they were riding came in touch with a wire in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Thursday

The incident took place in the Poogal police station area here on Wednesday night when Mamta Jangu (16) and Ramnivas Jangu (17) were returning home, they said

A live wire was lying on the road and came in contact with the cart, killing both cousins as well as the camel, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

