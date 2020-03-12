PM, Netanyahu discuss coronavirus pandemic over phone: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the two leaders exchanged views on the global situation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Modi received a telephone call on Wednesday evening from Netanyahu and the leaders reviewed the "excellent progress" in bilateral relations, the MEA said in a statement.

"They also exchanged views on the global situation in the context of COVID-19 pandemic," it said. Netanyahu said at a press conference in Israel that his country is dependent on "supply lines" from various countries and he has spoken to his Indian counterpart.

"I also spoke to the prime minister of India, my friend Narendra Modi. We are dependent on supply lines from various countries. We are looking into it all the time," Netanyahu said Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.