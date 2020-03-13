Lokmat Media postpones four events amidst coronavirus scare

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Lokmat Media Private Limitedhas decided to postpone four of its important events, which were scheduled to be held in different cities of Maharashtra. The company has postponed Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards at Nagpur, the release of the coffee table book 'Icons of Kolhapur' in Kolhapur, a musical event titled 'Swaranjali' in Yavatmal and Lokmat Pune Police Awards, chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media and former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda said.

"People have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. The state government has appealed to people to avoid crowded places and cancel or postpone events involving large crowds," Darda said. As Lokmat Media is a socially conscious media organisation, it has decided to respond to the government's appeal by postponing these events, he informed.

The company will announce new dates for the events once the pandemic abates, he added..

