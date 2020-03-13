Left Menu
Next to 'name and shame' poster, SP leader erects hoarding showing Sengar and Chinmayanad in Lucknow

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 14:05 IST
Taking cue from the state government putting up posters against anti-CAA protesters, a Samajwadi Party leader has erected a hoarding here with pictures of two controversial leaders associated with the ruling BJP warning the "daughters of the state against them for their safety". SP leader I P Singh put up a large poster on Thursday night with photos of former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar and rape-accused Swami Chinmayanand next to the government's hoarding featuring those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow who have been issued recovery notices.

"When the protesters have no privacy and the Yogi government does not remove the hoardings despite instructions from the High Court and the Supreme Court, then, at the Lohia junction, I too have put up a poster of some criminals named by the courts in public interest. Daughters beware," the party's national spokesperson said in a tweet in Hindi. The poster carries the pictures of Sengar and Chinmayanand along with the charges against both men with the heading - "These are the culprits of the daughters of the state. Be careful of them." On Friday morning, the former minister tweeted, "I thank all of you for the support from all over the country. My intention was only to awaken the blind government that is greedy for cheap publicity. Our priority should be the problems of farmers, ensuring safety of women, employment for youth. The country is in need of statesmen." After the court declared its verdict on Sengar in the morning, he tweeted, "Kuldeep Sengar has been punished by the Delhi court...and on the other hand the Uttar Pradesh police is busy removing the hoarding that I had put up. This is the difference between BJP's words and actions. Shame on using daughters to serve political interests." The UP government had erected posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow after which the Allahabad High Court had taken suo motu cognisance and ruled that the hoardings should be removed by the administration.

The state government, then, moved the Supreme Court against the HC order which on Thursday stated that there was no law so far that could back their action of putting up such roadside posters. An apex court bench refused to stay the March 9 order of the Allahabad High Court..

