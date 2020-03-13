Dy Speaker's election: NCP nominates Zhirwal, BJP fields Uike

NCP's Narhari Zhirwal and BJP's Ashok Uike on Friday filed their nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker's post, election for which will be held on Saturday. Zhirwal, an MLA from Dindori constituency in Nashik district, is the Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidate for the post.

Uike was Tribal Development Minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government. He is a legislator from Ralegaon in Yavatmal district. Both the candidates are tribals.

The post of deputy speaker has been lying vacant ever since the new legislative assembly was constituted after the state polls held in October last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

