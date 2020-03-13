Left Menu
Police seize over 66K banned tablets in Kurukshetra, 2 arrested

In a major crackdown, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has seized 66,240 banned medicines and confiscated 40 boxes of illicit liquor. Two people have been arrested in this regard.

Police seize over 66K banned tablets in Kurukshetra, 2 arrested
The arrested accused in police custody along seized over 66K banned tablets and 40 boxes of illicit liquor. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a major crackdown, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has seized 66,240 banned medicines and confiscated 40 boxes of illicit liquor. Two people have been arrested in this regard. "A team of STF has recovered 57,600 tablets of alprazolam and 8,640 tablets of tramadol from the possession two people identified as Kalu Ram and Dharampal. Both are residents of Thaska Miranji, Kurukshetra," a spokesperson of Haryana Police said.

STF team also recovered 40 boxes of country-made illicit liquor apart from the banned tablets that were recovered in huge quantities, following a raid at the house of one of the accused, Kalu Ram. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

